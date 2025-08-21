Police arrest five over alleged car snatching in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five suspects for allegedly snatching a car at gunpoint in the Lekki area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said detectives from the Ilasan Division apprehended the suspects, who are between 25 and 35 years old.

“On Aug. 1, a taxi driver reported that the suspects, who had ordered his services along Platinum Way, Jakande, Lekki, boarded his black Toyota Corolla.

“During the trip, one of them pointed a locally made pistol at him and forced him out of the vehicle, after which the gang fled with his car.

“Following investigations and intelligence-led operations, detectives later apprehended the suspects,” he said.

Hundeyin said further investigation revealed that the vehicle was sold for N500,000 to a 40-year-old man, who dismantled it and sold the parts separately.

He added that the buyer was eventually apprehended in Ibadan.

According to the spokesperson, efforts are ongoing to recover the pistol used in the robbery, trace other vehicles sold by the syndicate and prosecute all the suspects.

The police image maker added that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, assured residents and visitors that the command would continue to prioritise their safety and security.

He added that Jimoh urged members of the public to always provide useful information to the police, enabling a prompt response.

Vanguard News