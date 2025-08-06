Police arraign Facebook user for publishing alleged fake news on Lizzy Anjorin

Lizzy Anjorin

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—A 37-year-old woman, Akanji Kofoworola, has been arraigned before a Lagos Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly using her Facebook account to publish, distribute or project articles and obscene content against a Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin.

Kofoworola was arraigned before Magistrate Wahab Balogun by the operatives of the Zone Police Command, Onikan, Lagos.

She was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, publishing of fake news and defamation.

The prosecutor, Haruna Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant and other bloggers, now at large committed the offences in Lagos, since 2023, till now.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened sections 39, 57 and 150 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. And punishable under the same laws.

The charges against the defendants read: “That you Akanji Kofoworola ‘F’ and other bloggers at large, from 2023 till date, somewhere in Lagos State in the Lagos State magisterial district did unlawfully publish, statements, rumour about one Lizzy Anjorin on Facebook, a platform on social media, knowing, or having reason to believe that such statements, rumour and report are false thereby committed an offence punishable under section 39 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, after the charges were read to her, pleaded not guilty.

Following her not guilty plea, the prosecutor, prayed the court to remand her pending the determination of the charge.

But the defendant’s lawyer, orally applied for her bail application, on the the ground that the charges were bailable one.

The trial Magistrate after listening to the lawyer’s submission, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum and some other conditions.

Meanwhile, trial in the matter has been adjourned to August 21, 2025.