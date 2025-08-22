PMAN denies termination of Olusco joint venture

The Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has dismissed reports suggesting that its joint venture with Olusco Heritage & Investment Ltd has been terminated.

In a statement issued by the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) under the leadership of Chief Fruitful Mekwunye, PMAN stressed that only its recognized leadership is authorized to make pronouncements on contractual agreements and partnerships.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NEC wishes to clarify that no termination of the JV has been effected by PMAN. Any report suggesting otherwise does not represent the official position of the Association,” the statement read.

The NEC explained that the joint venture with Olusco Heritage & Investment Ltd remains under review, following resolutions passed at a recent council meeting. It added that discussions are ongoing to address a dispute between Olusco and its partner, which is presently before a court.

Reaffirming its authority, PMAN noted that no individual outside of its current leadership can determine, alter, or announce decisions regarding the association’s properties, contracts, or ventures.

The association urged the public, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies to rely solely on official NEC communications while pledging to protect members’ interests, resolve disputes lawfully, and cooperate with relevant authorities.