Plateau to host Nigeria’s first International Coffee Festival in August

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State is set to host Nigeria’s maiden International Coffee Festival from August 28 to 30, 2025, positioning the State at the forefront of a movement to revive and revolutionise the nation’s coffee industry.

The festival, the first of its kind in Nigeria, will attract participants from over 30 countries, showcasing global coffee cultures and stimulating local conversations around coffee production, processing, and consumption.

Organisers, led by Blessing Nanman, say the event is designed to unlock opportunities across the coffee value chain, empower young people, and trigger long-term economic growth.

Speaking ahead of the festival, she described the event as a legacy project which will rotate annually across Nigeria’s 36 States, beginning with Plateau, as the festival is envisioned as a transformative programme that will promote freedom, creativity, entrepreneurship, and national development through coffee.

“This is not just a beverage festival. It is about empowerment, job creation, mindset shift, and national contribution. Plateau State is taking the lead to inspire other States,” she noted.

Highlights of the festival will include workshops, barista competitions, coffee tastings, and cultural exhibitions, and attendees will be exposed to the entire coffee lifecycle, from farming and processing to roasting, branding, and sales.

There will also be training sessions for prospective baristas, farmers, marketers, and entrepreneurs, she explained.

Nanman further announced the plan to launch 821 coffee shops across Nigeria, as a part of the post-festival impact, creating an estimated 10,000 jobs in three years.

“In addition to shops, the initiative will support mobile coffee carts, chocolate and coffee startups, and coffee education centres. Experts and trainers from within and outside Nigeria will provide hands-on guidance for participants,” she assured.

Beyond skill development, the festival is also a platform to promote cultural integration and economic inclusion. Traditional Plateau foods like potatoes, acha and others will be paired with locally brewed coffee to encourage consumption and local pride.

“This is about building a coffee culture that brings unity, opportunity, and economic revival. Every household should embrace coffee not just as a drink, but as a lifestyle,” she added.

The festival aims to address the shortage of professionals in Nigeria’s coffee sector and strengthen local capacity to process, market, and export coffee.

According to the organisers, the country has lost significant revenue in recent years due to underinvestment in the industry.

“There’s a national responsibility here. We are not just creating jobs; we are reviving our economy and uplifting the naira by creating value locally. Coffee can once again be our pride,” Nanven Barko, the Chairman of the local organising committee, stated.

The choice of Plateau State as the host is strategic. Known for its fertile land and favourable climate, the State is ideal for coffee cultivation, as testified by Fei-Ishaku Davou, the State Chapter Chairman of the National Coffee and Tea Association of Nigeria.

The event, which will hold at Langfield in Jos, is expected to draw investors, government representatives, coffee lovers, and international stakeholders.

The festival is also aligned with the Plateau State Government’s youth empowerment agenda, as Nanman stressed, “The Governor is passionate about the youths, and coffee is now an answered prayer. We want young people to take ownership, whether as farmers, processors, baristas, or business owners.

“The time for coffee is now. Plateau is not just brewing coffee, it is brewing opportunity, innovation, and a new future for Nigeria.”