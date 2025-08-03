Plateau Muslims disown MURIC, supports Gov Mutfwang’s inclusive leadership

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

By Innocent Anaba

Muslims in Plateau State under aegis of Coalition of Concerned Muslims have disassociated themselves form comments by Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, through its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, saying it was a desperate attempt to paint the peace-loving people of state in a bad light and to provoke unnecessary tension between Muslims and their neighbours.

The coalition in a statement by Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, said: “We have read with utter disbelief and deep concern the statement by MURIC’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in which he made spurious and inciting allegations against Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State,

“We wish to categorically and unequivocally dissociate ourselves from the said statement, which, in our considered view, is a desperate attempt to paint the peace-loving people of Plateau State in a bad light and to provoke unnecessary tension between Muslims and their neighbours. That dog will not hunt.

“As Muslims who live, work, and raise our families on the Plateau, we can attest that under Governor Mutfwang, a fresh breeze of inclusion, respect, and peaceful coexistence has been blowing across the land. Since assuming office, the governor has extended the hand of fellowship to all, irrespective of religion, tribe, or political leaning.

“The Plateau Muslim community has never had it better in recent years: Our people have been given appointments based on merit and not religious identity. Government projects from roads to schools, water, and health centers have reached our doorsteps and yearly pilgrimages to Mecca have been sponsored by the state government with impressive organisation and transparency.

“Our leaders, under the umbrella of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, enjoy direct and open access to the governor to raise issues and offer counsel in the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect.

“It is, therefore, baffling that someone who neither lives here nor understands our reality would attempt to set fire to the house while pretending to be pouring water. A stranger cannot beat the drum better than the owner of the masquerade.

“Akintola’s remarks, laced with venom and devoid of facts, do not reflect our thoughts, our experiences, or our aspirations as Muslims in Plateau State. His comments are not only reckless and unfounded, but also an affront to our collective sensibilities as peace-loving citizens who have chosen the path of peaceful coexistence and brotherhood with our neighbours.

“We, therefore, advise Prof. Akintola to steer clear of Plateau affairs, lest he becomes the fly that follows the corpse into the grave. Let him use his platform to build bridges, not walls; to mend fences, not fan the embers of hatred. Nigeria is already facing numerous challenges. It needs healing voices, not toxic tongues.

“We call on all Muslims across the country to disregard MURIC’s statement as ill-informed, mischief-driven, and completely detached from the true situation on the ground. The truth is like the sun. You can cover it for a while, but you cannot stop it from shining.

“We stand firmly with Governor Mutfwang and his administration. He has been fair, just, and inclusive. As Muslims in Plateau, we are stakeholders in the peace and progress of our dear state, and we shall not allow anyone to sow discord in our midst,” the statement added.