Plateau: JISRA’s peacebuilding programme leaves legacy of unity, inclusion

The awardees at the closeout ceremony

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State close-out of the Joint Initiative for Strategic Religious Action (JISRA) has been described as a celebration of resilience, unity, and transformation.

The peacebuilding programme, which commenced in 2021, officially ended with a ceremony in Jos, bringing together stakeholders, community leaders, faith actors, and beneficiaries who testified to its enduring impact.

JISRA, implemented by a consortium of partners, worked across faith communities to address religious violence, discrimination, and harmful cultural practices. Its approach combined grassroots empowerment, interfaith dialogue, and advocacy at State, national, and international levels.

in a remark, JISRA Country Coordinator, Jude Likita, recalled the humble beginnings of the initiative saying, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. Together, we took that step in 2021 with the support of stakeholders. Today, women are stronger in traditional councils, harmful practices are giving way to positive values, and communities have maintained peace through dialogue and early warning systems.”

Likita stressed that although the project has ended, its legacy must be sustained. “Religion should never be a force of division but a tool for peace. This is not the end, it is the beginning of another chapter,” he declared.

Participants narrated how JISRA reshaped attitudes and built bridges across religious and ethnic divides as Mark Bala from Zaruma community in the Jos North LGA said the initiative broke long-standing barriers.

“It was a unique experience that helped me know my community better and understand religion both from the intra-religious and inter-religious pathway. The changes are notable, we are now stronger and more cohesive despite our different faiths,” he said after receiving an award for his peacebuilding role.

Fatima Sani of Dorowa Babuje in the Barkin Ladi LGA noted, JISRA’s commendable contribution was giving women a voice. “This project gave women a voice. Many of us are now mediators in our communities, stepping down lessons of peace to others. It has helped us return to normal lives after years of division,” she said.

Faith leaders also hailed the initiative. The Revd. Gideon Para-Mallam praised JISRA for driving conversations around peace promotion and urged communities to take ownership of their security.

Similarly, Sheikh Ghazali Adam, Chief Imam of Jos Central Mosque, described the JISRA peace manuals as invaluable tools. “I have personally sampled the manual, and it is a practical guide to coexistence. We must extend such community engagements beyond Plateau so that other States can learn from this model,” he said.

Beyond local interventions, the consortium worked to influence structural reforms. Reuben Emmanuel, JISRA’s Head of Lobby, Advocacy, and Communication, noted that women were now included in traditional councils and that communities had gained stronger advocacy capacity.

“Even at the State level, we collaborated with institutions to push for frameworks on State and community policing, ensuring inclusivity of women, people with disabilities, and religious leaders,” he explained.

He further highlighted that JISRA advanced Nigeria’s commitments on minority rights and religious freedom at the United Nations’ Universal Periodic Review in 2023.

The wider peace network also acknowledged the project’s legacy. Nanmak Bali, President of the Plateau Peace Practitioners Network, and Matthew Tegha, Coordinator of the Plateau Peace Media Network, described JISRA’s work as “a model for interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence.”

Tegha recalled the transformative impact of a three-day media workshop in July 2024. “Through the trainings facilitated by JISRA, our network has been empowered to report responsibly, amplify peace narratives, and foster religious tolerance,” he said.

The ceremony featured goodwill messages, testimonials, and the presentation of awards to outstanding community representatives.

Although JISRA’s five-year journey has ended, participants stressed, its seeds of peace, inclusion, and religious freedom will continue to grow in Plateau and beyond.