Plateau Agency engages religious leaders over spike in abandonment of parental responsibility

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission has decried the increasing cases of abandonment of parental responsibility and other social vices which negatively affect the future of children in the State.

The Commission in a day stakeholders’ engagement with religious leaders across the Christian and Muslim faiths in the State urged them to use their influence to address the growing challenges of child protection, gender-based violence (GBV), child trafficking, and child labour affecting children in the State.

Speaking on the theme, “The Role of Religious Leaders in Child Protection: Empowering Religious Leaders to Protect Children”, the Acting Chairperson of Commission, Olivia Dazyam described the situation as “embarrassing” and called for a united front in enforcing relevant laws.

“We have a lot of challenges with child protection, particularly ensuring that the rights of our children are safeguarded. The children in Plateau State suffer from trafficking, labour, molestation, and various forms of exploitation.

“Children in our communities are not just offsprings of individual parents but the heritage of our people, and the seed of our collective future. The data with us is worrisome, we have received 13 reported cases of rape, 96 children have been stopped from trafficking.

“35 children returned from trafficking, 12 children molested, five children sold, 18 children stopped from child labour, a case of surrogacy, 147 cases of abandonment of parental responsibility, 15 cases of battery, and five convictions.

“Religious leaders and other stakeholders must rise to the occasion, protecting our children is a collective responsibility, and our religious leaders, and clergies play a vital rope in promoting child rights, and preventing abuse,” she stressed.

The event drew participants from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, the Anglican Diocese of Jos, women and youths religious groups from the 17 local government areas.

In separate goodwill messages, religious leaders present welcomed the engagement as timely and pledged to work closely with the Commission to promote child rights, and stem the tide of abuse in the State.