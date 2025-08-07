PIND strengthens trust-building between communities, security agencies in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has launched the second phase of its Social Cohesion Building for Youth, Communities, and Government Security Actors initiative in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

PIND, a non-governmental organization focused on peacebuilding, economic growth, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta, implements multi-stakeholder partnerships and market-driven interventions.

The initiative, funded by the European Union, seeks to enhance collaboration and trust between communities and security institutions as part of a broader effort to promote peace and stability in the region.

Speaking on behalf of PIND’s Executive Director, Mr. Sam Daibo, the Team Lead, Mr. Faith Etukudo, described the initiative as a timely response to concerns about strained relations and communication gaps between communities and security actors.

“Peace and security partnerships are only sustainable when built on trust. This initiative creates a safe and structured space for dialogue, truth-telling, and joint peace actions between communities and the institutions charged with protecting them,” he said.

Etukudo noted that the pilot phase commenced in 2024 as part of the EU-funded project titled A Community-Centered Approach to Transforming Criminality and Violence in the Niger Delta, implemented in collaboration with Search for Common Ground (SFCG) and Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN).

The second phase is being implemented across 10 communities in five Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Bayelsa State. These communities include:

Sagbama and Agbere in Sagbama LGA

Ekeremor and Toru Ndoro in Ekeremor LGA

Sampou and Odi in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

Igbomotoro and Opuama in Southern Ijaw LGA

Gbarantoru and Agbia/Nedugo in Yenagoa LGA

At a social cohesion workshop, community members and representatives from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Police gathered to foster mutual understanding and collaboration.

In his remarks, Mr. Ogbere Diri, Spokesperson for the NSCDC in Bayelsa, emphasized the corps’ mandate, which includes protecting critical infrastructure, managing disaster responses, and regulating private security operators. He highlighted the corps’ commitment to human rights and noted the vital role of community support and credible intelligence in fulfilling its duties.

Mr. Daniel Oba, Public Relations Officer of the NDLEA in Bayelsa, reiterated the importance of community engagement in combating drug abuse. He acknowledged challenges in enforcement but called for stronger partnerships with communities to help address issues related to drug trafficking and addiction.

“The fight against drug abuse is in the interest of the entire society,” he said, urging residents to support the agency’s work through cooperation and shared responsibility.

Also speaking, DSP Musa Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer in Bayelsa, praised PIND and its civil society partners for fostering dialogue and trust through their peacebuilding efforts. He noted that the initiative aligns with the Nigeria Police Force’s community policing strategy, aimed at enhancing public safety and cooperation.

Mohammed encouraged communities to develop locally driven strategies that complement security efforts and contribute to effective policing.

Chief Robert Bokolor, a community leader at the event, commended the sessions as insightful and noted that they had deepened community understanding of the operational challenges faced by security personnel in the region.

The event concluded with participants jointly developing an action plan to strengthen collaboration and ended with a novelty football match designed to further foster mutual respect and camaraderie.