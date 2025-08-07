PIND strengthens community-security trust in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has launched the second phase of its Social Cohesion Building Initiative for youths, communities, and security agencies in Bayelsa State, aimed at strengthening collaboration and rebuilding trust between local communities and security institutions.

At the launch event in Yenagoa, PIND’s Peacebuilding Manager, Dr. David Udofia, speaking on behalf of the Executive Director, Mr. Sam Ogbemi Daibo, described the initiative as a timely response to ongoing mistrust and poor communication between residents and security actors in the region.

“Peace and security partnerships are only sustainable when built on trust,” Udofia said. “This initiative offers a structured, safe space for dialogue, truth-telling, and joint peace efforts.”

Originally piloted in 2024, the initiative is part of a broader European Union-funded project titled “A Community-Centered Approach to Transforming Criminality and Violence in the Niger Delta.” It is being implemented in partnership with Search for Common Ground (SFCG) and Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN).

The second phase will span ten communities across five local government areas in Bayelsa, including:

Sagbama LGA: Sagbama and Agbere

Ekeremor LGA: Ekeremor and Toru Ndoro

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA: Sampou and Odi

Southern Ijaw LGA: Igbomotoro and Opuama

Yenagoa LGA: Gbarantoru and Agbia/Nedugo

Participants from these communities and representatives of security agencies will take part in structured workshops, informal engagements, and collaborative planning sessions. These interactions will culminate in the co-creation and signing of Community-Security Charters—local agreements that define mutual responsibilities and principles for ongoing cooperation.

“This initiative is about rebuilding fractured relationships,” Dr. Udofia added. “It allows communities and security actors to engage honestly, tackle shared concerns, and co-develop solutions that reflect their realities.”

The programme received strong backing from local authorities. Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Hon. Buloudisiye Ndiwari, expressed full support, noting the urgent need for initiatives that bridge the trust gap between citizens and security institutions.

“This initiative could not have come at a more critical time,” he said. “We are proud to support a project that goes beyond talk to foster real collaboration and inclusion. As a council, we will back any effort that strengthens peace in our communities.”

Through this second phase, PIND and its partners aim to enhance local ownership of peacebuilding, improve communication between communities and security agencies, and lay the groundwork for long-term stability in Bayelsa and the wider Niger Delta.