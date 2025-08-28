Photos: Tinubu returns to Abuja after trips to Japan, Brazil

By Idowu Bankole

The President, Bola Ahamed Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, after official trips to Japan and Brazil.

Vanguard reported that Tinubu departed Abuja on Thursday, August 14, for a two-nation trip to Japan and Brazil.

In Japan, President Tinubu attended the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in the City of Yokohama from August 20 to 22.

While in Brazil, President Tinubu held a bilateral meeting with his host and attended a business forum with Brazilian investors.

The Nigerian leader delegation, comprised key ministers and senior officials, who explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation and signed several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Brazilian government.