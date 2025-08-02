Photos: Rasheedat Ajibade presents WAFCON medal, awards to Pastor Olukoya, wife

Credit: X | popsyynn

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade paid a special visit to the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State on Saturday, where she shared her Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) success with members of her faith community.

Appearing at the church’s monthly Power Must Change Hands service, Ajibade presented her championship medal and individual awards to the General Overseer, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, and his wife as an act of gratitude.

Ajibade attributed her team’s accomplishments to divine grace and protection, noting that the presentation was a token of thanks to God for His guidance and safety throughout the tournament.

Renowned for her outspoken devotion, the Super Falcons star was warmly welcomed by the congregation, who rejoiced in her victory with applause, songs, and heartfelt prayers.

Ajibade, who won three Woman of the Match awards at the just-concluded WAFCON, was named the Player of the Tournament. She scored once but was instrumental in Nigeria’s push for the 10th WAFCON crown.

