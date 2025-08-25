Photos: PDP convenes 102nd NEC session in Abuja ahead 2027 polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday convened its 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The party shared photos from the venue on social media.

The meeting brought together governors, senior party leaders including Bode George and Prof Jerry Gana and other stakeholders from across the federation.

Scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., the NEC gathering is expected to deliberate on crucial matters, including the report of the National Zoning Committee and the roadmap for the party’s forthcoming national convention.