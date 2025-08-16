Photos: Funeral ceremony of Christian Chukwu in Enugu

L-R Ifeanyi Chukwu (Son of the deceased) ; Ebele Chukwu(Daughter of the Deceased) ; Adorable Ndibe (Daughter of the Deceased) ; Emeka Chukwu(Son of the Deceased) Peter Obi; Igweokolo Austin Ex Ranger Member and Onochie Anibeze Editor, Saturday Vanguard Newspapers during the Funeral Ceremony for late Christian Chukwu in Obe, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State Weekend. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

The funeral of Christian Chukwu, former captain and head coach of the Super Eagles, has begun in Enugu State.

Chukwu died in the early hours of Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the age of 74.

At the night of tributes held on Thursday, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State announced the retirement of the legendary No.5 jersey worn by Chukwu during his career with Rangers International.

Mbah said, “As a fitting tribute to his exploits as a central defender, we will be retiring the iconic number 5 jersey that Chairman Chukwu proudly wore throughout his Rangers career.”

‎The governor also pledged that the Enugu State Government would take responsibility for the welfare of 109 former Rangers players.

He equally said the state would work with the Federal Government to further immortalise Chukwu’s name.

‎“Through these steps, future generations will walk paths illuminated by Chukwu’s ideals,” Mbah said.

‎Chukwu, popularly known as “Chairman”, was born in Enugu and widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest defenders of all time.

Chukwu, revered for his leadership and defensive mastery, captained both Enugu Rangers and the Nigerian national team, leading the country to its first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

He later managed the Super Eagles and Rangers, earning respect for his discipline, humility, and commitment to the game.

Cross-section of ex-Rangers stars at the funeral ceremony of their late coach and colleague Christian Chukwu in Obe, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

L-R, Monday Diamond, Former S. A to Ex Enugu Governor on Culture and Tourism; Amb Danny Amun, Representative of the DG of DSS and Arc Bishop Arinze Onyeyili during the Funeral Ceremony for late Christian Chukwu in Obe, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State weekend. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

L-R Ifeanyi Chukwu (Son of the deceased) ; Ebele Chukwu(Daughter of the Deceased) ; Adorable Ndibe (Daughter of the Deceased) ; Emeka Chukwu(Son of the Deceased) Peter Obi and Engr Chike Ndibe, son-in-law during the Funeral Ceremony for late Christian Chukwu in Obe, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State weekend.

Funeral Procession during the Funeral Ceremony for late Christian Chukwu in Obe, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State weekend.

