Photos: EFCC, Immigration deport 51 foreign nationals convicted of cybercrime

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has repatriated 51 foreign nationals convicted of cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC on Thursday, the deportees comprise 50 Chinese nationals and one Tunisian.

The latest exercise, carried out on Thursday, raises the total number of foreign convicts deported since the operation began on Friday, August 15, 2025, to 102.

The individuals were among 192 foreign suspects arrested in a sting operation by the EFCC in Lagos, following intelligence reports on the activities of what authorities described as one of the largest foreign-led cybercrime networks operating in Nigeria.

The EFCC stated: “This exercise demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that Nigeria is not a safe haven for international criminals.

“The successful conviction and repatriation of these individuals send a clear message: we will not tolerate the use of our nation’s digital space for illicit activities that undermine our economy and national security.”

The commission added that more deportations are expected in the coming days as the crackdown continues.