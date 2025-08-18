Photos: Akpabio back in Nigeria, debunks rumours of ill health

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio returns to Nigeria from London.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has returned to Nigeria after what his media office described as a short vacation in London.

Upon his return, Akpabio dismissed the social media reports that he was critically ill and hospitalised abroad.

The Senate President, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4:00 am on Monday, was received at the presidential wing by senators, aides, and supporters.

Speaking with journalists, the Akpabio described the speculation about his health as “the imagination of the purveyors.”

“There’s nothing like such. I’m fit as a fiddle. I only stopped over in London for a short vacation,” he said.

The 62-year-old leader had attended the sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, from July 29 to 31, before proceeding to the United Kingdom.

He explained that the Nigerian delegation played a key role at the Geneva conference in advocating for stronger democratic governance and improved synergy between arms of government.

Akpabio assured Nigerians of active parliamentary activity when the National Assembly reconvenes.

“We promise robust legislative engagements when the Senate resumes from recess,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Gbenga Daniel, had also dismissed claims of Akpabio’s hospitalisation.

“Your excellency, the news out there is that you have been indisposed, but seeing you here now paints a very different picture. Congratulations, your excellency,” Daniel told him during a meeting in London.

Akpabio, who was elected Senate President in June 2023, previously served as governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Vanguard News