PHCCIMA confers honorary life vice president title on OPM Founder

The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) has conferred its prestigious Honorary Life Vice President title on the Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), His Royal Majesty, King Apostle Dr. Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

The conferment ceremony, which took place on Friday, August 1, 2025, at PHCCIMA House, Aba Road, Port Harcourt, drew an impressive crowd of dignitaries, business leaders, and members of the clergy and laity.

Dr. Chinyere Nwoga, PHCCIMA’s first female President, while addressing guests, described the honour as the highest the Chamber bestows, emphasizing that the decision was unanimous among members.

“Apostle, we are not doing this because you are rich, but because your contributions to humanity and national development inspire us all,” she stated, urging people globally to emulate King Chinyere’s humanitarian spirit.

Dr. Vincent Furo, former PHCCIMA President who represented the current leadership at the ceremony, praised Chinyere’s enduring impact on society, referring to him as “a name that opens doors and moves mountains.”

“Just look at the crowd here today. You are a crowd-puller,” he said before formally presenting the honorary title on behalf of the Chamber.

In his acceptance speech, King Apostle Chinyere expressed gratitude to PHCCIMA and pledged to contribute meaningfully to the Chamber’s objectives.

“By the grace of God, I will add a lot of value to the Chamber,” he assured, noting PHCCIMA’s relevance in verifying the authenticity of Nigerian businesses internationally.

Chief Alabo Ayegbaemi Naworio, President of OPM Divine Distributors, delivered a goodwill message on behalf of the OPM business community, stating that the church was honoured by the recognition bestowed on their spiritual leader.

“This is a great day, not just for our faith but also for our business pursuits,” Naworio noted.

A congratulatory letter signed by PHCCIMA President, Dr. Nwoga, praised Chinyere’s “remarkable contributions to humanitarian service, national development, economic empowerment, and community upliftment.”

“Your exemplary leadership, compassion, and dedication to transforming lives through faith, philanthropy, and enterprise are truly inspiring,” the letter read.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Emeka Onachukwu, who appreciated all OPM members and supporters for turning out in large numbers and noted that the recognition would be further celebrated within PHCCIMA’s General House.

Among the dignitaries at the event were HRH Kelvin Ugwu (President, OPM TV Partners), Chief Emeka Ezekwe (Chairman, Professional Services and Consultancy Trade Group, PHCCIMA), Tari Memberr (Chairman, Trade Missions, PHCCIMA), and Jack Sabo Ikiabo (Chairman, SMEs and NGOs Trade Group, PHCCIMA), among others.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in PHCCIMA’s history as it aligned with its commitment to honour individuals who have made substantial impacts across business, humanitarian, and national development landscapes.