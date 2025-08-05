Pharmaceutical firms partner to boost drug access, improve healthcare delivery



By Etop Ekanem



In a move to expand the availability of essential medicines across Nigeria, Getz Pharma Nigeria Limited has partnered CHI Pharmaceuticals Limited, a member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, to leverage its nationwide distribution network, marking a major step toward improving access to quality healthcare across the country.



This was announced during a strategy session at CHI Pharma’s Lagos headquarters. The partnership gives Getz Pharma access to over 5,000 registered pharmaceutical outlets already covered by CHI Pharma, a network that reaches more than half of Nigeria’s licensed pharmacies.



According to Shriram Iyer, Chief Operating Officer at CHI Pharma, “This is not just another handshake. Getz Pharma chose us for a reason. We have built deep relationships across Nigeria’s pharmaceutical landscape for almost three decades, and now, they are tapping into that infrastructure to bring lifesaving medications closer to the people who need them most.”



On his part, Syed Khairat Haider, General Manager (Commercial), Getz Pharma Nigeria, said: “Patients suffer when quality drugs are unavailable. This model ensures pharmacies and hospitals always have access. We are investing in sustainability, scale, and speed.”



The collaboration, formalised after six months of due diligence, is built on a multiple distribution model that ensures product availability and business continuity.



With a combined field force of over 60 people focused on activation, awareness, and distribution, the partnership allows each company to focus on their core strengths: Getz Pharma will drive physician engagement and education, while CHI Pharma manages last-mile delivery and retail placement.