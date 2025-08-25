Pharm. Udeh honoured for transformational leadership in healthcare, peacebuilding

Amb. Ruth Ishaku Bang National Coordinator Coalition of Nigerian Women Forum for Peace and Good Governance

By Abdulhameed Oladejo

In recognition of her transformational leadership and dedication to healthcare innovation, Pharm. Judith Ngozi Udeh, Principal Manager, Marketing at Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, has been conferred with the 2025 Leadership Peace Award of Excellence.

Presented by the Coalition of Nigerian Women Forum for Peace and Good Governance at a ceremony in Abuja, the award highlights Udeh’s pioneering efforts in health marketing, institutional outreach, youth engagement, and her ongoing commitment to peacebuilding and social impact.

As founder of Geneith’s Hospital and Institutional Business, Udeh has played a leading role in expanding access to essential medicines and promoting healthcare education. Her leadership was notably on display at the 97th Annual Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, in Uyo, where she spearheaded the launch of innovative pharmaceutical products, reinforcing Geneith’s reputation for integrity, affordability, and innovation.

In her acceptance speech, Udeh said the award was a reflection of her team’s shared commitment to health equity and community development.

“This honour reaffirms our belief in healthcare as a platform for peace, empowerment, and sustainable development. I dedicate this to my team and everyone working to make healthcare accessible and inclusive across Nigeria.”

Udeh also used the moment to advocate for the rights and well-being of the Nigerian girl child, noting that early-life struggles often limit women’s potential into adulthood.

“Women deserve environments where they can thrive from childhood through every stage of life,” she emphasised.

The Coalition praised Udeh as a trailblazer and catalyst for positive change, commending her leadership of the Geneith Health Competition, which engages youth in health education and innovation.

She acknowledged the support of Chief Emmanuel Umenwa, Chairman of Geneith Pharmaceuticals, and Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, MD/Founder of CEOAFRICA, for their instrumental roles in her journey.

The Coalition noted that while the award celebrates Udeh’s past achievements, it also serves as a call to further action in the advancement of peace, good governance, and healthcare transformation in Nigeria.