Peter Obi: Lagos Labour Party knocks Pastor Dayo Ekong, reaffirms suspension

By Idowu Bankole

The caretaker committee of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has categorically stated that Pastor Mrs. Dayo Ekong, the former party’s state chairperson, remains suspended and has no authority to speak on behalf of the party, following her public statement against Peter Obi.

Recall on Tuesday, Ekong took to her X account to argue that Obi’s surge in popularity during the 2023 elections was driven not only by his appeal but also by the strength of party structures, grassroots efforts, and widespread yearning for change.

She added that the momentum which propelled him at that time is gradually diminishing, attributing it to what she described as his divisive decisions and lack of consistency in political strategy.

According to her, “In 2023, Nigerians rallied behind him because he represented a fresh alternative,” Ekong wrote.

“But today, his actions are beginning to erode the foundation of that support.

“Back-to-back failures in Imo and Edo should raise questions about Obi’s political strategy.

“A wise politician should know when to stop and think deeply about the direction he is heading.”

Meanwhile, in response to Ekong’s accusation, Chairman of the State’s Caretaker Committee, Rotimi Odunaike, dismissed comments, describing them as “unauthorised” and “fraudulent.”

“The attention of the legitimate leadership of the Labour Party in Lagos State has been drawn to recent unauthorized statements made by Pastor Mrs. Dayo Ekong, who continues to impersonate and to masquerade as the Lagos State Chairman despite her formal suspension from the party on May 12, 2025 and despite several judicial pronouncements which are clear about the leadership situation in the party,” Odunaike said.

He stressed that Ekong’s suspension for “gross misconduct, constitutional violations, and anti-party activities” remains in effect, warning the media and the public not to be misled.

“Let me be unequivocally clear: Pastor Mrs. Dayo Ekong has NO authority whatsoever to speak for the Labour Party in Lagos State or in any official capacity at any level,” he declared.

Odunaike further accused Ekong of contributing to the party’s internal woes, alleging that her leadership failures provided grounds for electoral bodies not to recognize LP candidates in recent Lagos by-elections.

“It is particularly galling that the very individual whose reckless leadership, constitutional violations and engineered incompetence contributed directly to the premise on which INEC and LASIEC in Lagos State refrained—rightly or wrongly—from recognizing our candidates in recent by-elections now has the audacity to blame others for electoral outcomes,” Odunaike said.

According to him, Ekong’s public criticisms of LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, reflect a pattern of “self-serving behaviour” that has undermined the party’s stability nationwide.

“The timing and content of her statements reveal her true character. Rather than accepting responsibility for her role in weakening our party structure, she chooses to attack Mr. Peter Obi; the same leader who delivered unprecedented electoral victories for our party in 2023, including a landslide 70% victory in Imo State, before the saboteurs within showed their true colors,” Odunaike added.

He reiterated that Ekong’s suspension remains valid and binding: “To Pastor Dayo Ekong: Your suspension stands. Your authority is revoked. Your continued impersonation of a party official is both fraudulent and destructive.”

Odunaike called on party members to disregard Ekong’s claims and focus on rebuilding the party under what he described as “legitimate leadership.”

“To our party members: We are rebuilding what was damaged by failed leadership. Under legitimate leadership, the Labour Party in Lagos State and across the country is emerging stronger and building a party platform that is focused on delivering a new Nigeria that works for all of us,” he assured.

The Lagos caretaker chairman concluded that the party would no longer dignify Ekong with responses, insisting her “credibility died with her suspension” and her “relevance ended with her removal.”