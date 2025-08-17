PenCom Commissioner, Kawu condoles APC National Chairman over mother’s passing

The Federal Commissioner at the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Hon. Hafiz Kawu, OON, Mni, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in mourning with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, following the death of his mother, Mama Lydia Toma Yilwatda.

Hon. Kawu, in a heartfelt condolence message, described the late Mama Lydia as a woman of deep faith and uncommon virtue whose life was dedicated to God, her family, and her community. He noted that her passing represents a painful loss, particularly at a time her prayers, words of wisdom, and motherly encouragement would have been most needed by her son as he leads the affairs of the ruling party.

He observed that Mama Lydia’s life was marked by devotion, humility, and service, stressing that she was not only a mother to her children but also a mother to many who drew comfort and guidance from her. “Mama was a shining example of Christian virtue. She lived for others, nurtured leaders, and inspired women to embrace responsibility and service. Her legacy is written not just in her family but in the lives of countless people she touched,” Hon. Kawu said.

The PENCOM Commissioner further urged Prof. Nentawe and his family to find solace in the knowledge that Mama Lydia lived a fulfilled and impactful life, leaving behind a heritage of faith and leadership that will endure for generations.

While praying for the peaceful repose of her soul, Hon. Kawu also prayed for strength, comfort, and divine grace for the Yilwatda family and the entire Ngas nation as they mourn their matriarch.