PDP’s Oyekunle wins Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fola Oyekunle has won the Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Abiodun Oluwadare declared the result of the election in the early hours of Sunday in Ibadan.

Oluwadare said that Oyekunle of PDP scored a total of 18,404 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adewale Olatunji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 8,312 votes.

He also said that African Democratic Party (ADC) candidate, Femi Akin-Alamu polled 88 votes while Olabisi Olajumoke of All Progressive Grand Alliance had 40 votes.

“The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Hammed Badmus had 18 votes.

“Oyekunle of PDP having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declare the winner of the election,” he said.

The Ibadan North Federal Constituency seat became vacant following the demise of Rep. Olaide Akinremi of the APC on July 10. (NAN)