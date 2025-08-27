PDP’s 2027 zoning to South is Wike’s ‘done deal’ for Tinubu’s re-election – Dele Momodu

Publisher and politician, Dele Momodu has condemned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria, describing it as “the most reckless decision in the history of our nascent democracy.”

In a statement posted on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Momodu accused the party of “shooting itself in the leg” by bowing to what he called “cheap and puerile blackmail” from opposition figures secretly working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He wrote: “Yesterday, one of Africa’s biggest, but seriously embattled, political parties shot itself in the leg by choosing to hide behind one finger. The PDP finally succumbed to the cheap and puerile blackmail of the black sheep in the opposition party who are openly and daringly working for the ruling party.

“The shame of it was seeing the so-called seasoned politicians engage in self-adulation for taking the most reckless decision in the history of our nascent democracy, by zoning the 2027 presidential candidacy to Southern Nigeria.”

Dele Momodu directly linked the zoning move to former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and President Bola Tinubu, saying:“Who did not know that ultimately the hand was that of Wike while the voice was that of Tinubu. Their gameplan is not hidden. Wike keeps belching orders at helpless governors who are too jittery to stand firm against daredevil dictatorship. They could not even rescue one of their prominent members in Rivers State, SIM FUBARA, when his boat of governance capsized. The same man that threw out zoning in 2022, and even lobbied to be Vice President of a Northern candidate, is the one now crying loudest that power must be ceded to the South in 2027.”

According to him, the PDP has effectively surrendered its structures to Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027: “The geniuses should be courageous enough to admit that Tinubu will be the joint candidate of APC and PDP in 2027. There’s nothing to be ashamed of. Give it to Wike, love him or loathe him, you will always know where he stands, no matter how preposterous and ludicrous.

“No Jupiter will stop Wike from using PDP structures for Tinubu. That’s already a done deal. Let PDP stop deceiving Nigerians that it will field a Southern candidate against Tinubu. Speculations about the possible candidacy of Goodluck Jonathan, Peter Obi and Seyi Makinde are blatant lies from the pit of hell.”

He also accused the PDP of hypocrisy, recalling past political precedents: “What is more, the hypocrisy behind the reason for zoning power to the South stinks to high heavens. Where were these guys when President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua died and no one fought for his replacement from the North after Jonathan completed their first term? In fact, Jonathan would have spent 9 years as President but for his defeat by Buhari in 2015. Where were they when Tinubu ran on a Muslim/Muslim ticket? The questions can continue ad infinitum!! TRUTH must not be selective…”