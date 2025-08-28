PDP zoning decision won’t stand, says Olawepo-Hashim

•Olawepo-Hashim

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has declared that the party’s zoning of its 2027 presidential ticket to the South will not stand, insisting that the final decision rests with the national convention and not the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP said he was ready to petition the convention to overturn the NEC’s decision, drawing parallels with past instances where similar moves were defeated.

“This zoning decision will not stand. In 2000, the NEC decided to extend the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Engr. Barnabas Gemade from two years to four years. I was then Deputy National Publicity Secretary. I led the G54 members of the NEC, and we petitioned the national convention. The NEC’s decision was overturned,” he said.

Olawepo-Hashim dismissed the zoning formula as undemocratic and unconstitutional, arguing that it robs the party of its best options in a critical election year.

“Why should the PDP zone its presidential ticket to the South and shut people out? In 1999, Olusegun Obasanjo contested against Alex Ekwueme and Abubakar Rimi. In 2003, again, Obasanjo contested against Ekwueme and Rimi. More recently, President Bola Tinubu in the APC contested against 14 other presidential aspirants and won. That is democratic. What PDP is doing is not,” he stated.

The aspirant warned that the legality of the zoning decision would be tested at the convention, which he described as the highest organ of the party.

“As was the case in 2000, when the convention overruled the NEC, the same will happen this time, since it is an elective convention where issues will be voted on,” he declared.

Olawepo-Hashim argued that the party should focus on competence and solutions to Nigeria’s problems rather than sectional sentiments.

“Let there be an open contest based on competence, who can best manage our economic challenges and our security crisis. Nigeria is bleeding. Anyone afraid of an open contest is not fit to be President of Nigeria. We are talking about a President for Nigeria, not just for the North or South,” he emphasised.

The aspirant said he would not be intimidated by the zoning directive and vowed to stay in the race.

“I have no intention of backing down. No party can close its doors to any Nigerian’s aspiration. The North Central has never produced a President or Vice President, and it would be unfair to deny us the chance now,” he maintained.

FCT Endorsement for Olawepo-Hashim

In a boost to his campaign, PDP members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have openly endorsed Olawepo-Hashim’s candidacy, declaring their rejection of the NEC’s zoning decision.

At a meeting attended by key stakeholders, including party chairmen, council flagbearers, councillorship candidates, and secretaries of area councils, the members pledged loyalty to his aspiration and formally adopted him as the political leader of the FCT.

The motion, moved by state chairman Hon. Ismail Dogara and seconded by the Executive Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Hon. John Gabaya, was carried unanimously amid chants of ‘Where you go, we go.’

Party leaders at the gathering said Olawepo-Hashim had the backing of the North Central and urged delegates nationwide to rally behind him.

The National Vice Chairman (North Central Zone), Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed Takushara, praised him for his ‘unflinching support’ for the zone, saying it would galvanise the PDP for greater victories.

A party chieftain, Hon. Soko Dobo, stressed that Olawepo-Hashim understood the peculiar challenges of the FCT and condemned the political marginalisation of its residents.

“The National Chairman himself said zoning does not mean others cannot contest. We in the North Central are fully behind Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim,” he said.

At the meeting, Olawepo-Hashim charged supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2026 Area Council elections and the 2027 presidential race.