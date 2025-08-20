PDP, NNPP, ADC condemn proposed pay rise for politicians amid economic hardship

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC) have all rejected the proposed salary increase for political office holders, describing it as “insensitive,” “tone-deaf,” and “ill-timed” given Nigeria’s worsening economic situation.

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) had disclosed plans to review the salaries of the President, Vice President, ministers, governors, and other top officials — last adjusted in 2008 — citing that the pay structure was outdated.

But opposition parties argue the move smacks of greed and a disturbing disconnect from the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians battling hunger, inflation, and an eroding minimum wage of ₦70,000.

ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, described the move as “a troubling display of disconnect between government and citizens.” He noted that political leaders already live in luxury compared to ordinary Nigerians.

“How else are political office holders able to support their lifestyle of opulence if indeed these so-called ‘outdated’ salaries mean anything to them?” Abdullahi queried.

He argued the review was nothing but selfishness masked as reform. “Proposing such a review when millions are struggling with soaring food inflation, high fuel costs, and an inadequate minimum wage indicates a total disregard for the people. This is not leadership; it is self-preservation at the expense of citizens,” he declared.

NNPP’s South-West leader, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, said the idea showed utter disregard for the people’s plight. “It is insensitive to increase political office holders’ salaries when workers are battling for a living wage. True leaders tighten their belts before asking citizens to make sacrifices,” he stressed.

Ajadi slammed the proposal as reckless, citing global precedents. “This reeks of tone-deafness and greed. In other countries facing crisis, leaders cut their own pay to show solidarity with citizens. Nigeria’s leaders must emulate that, not fatten themselves while the people suffer,” he said.

Similarly, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, condemned the proposal as “highly insensitive” and a betrayal of public trust.

“It is highly insensitive for such an issue to be raised in the midst of hunger, inflation, and the collapse of our naira,” he said. “At this time of economic crisis, leaders should be talking about reducing overheads and promoting accountability, not increasing their own pay.”

Osadolor further warned that ignoring these realities could fuel mass anger. “Government must focus on easing the burden on ordinary Nigerians. Any attempt to enrich political elites while citizens struggle will only deepen public frustration,” he added.

The parties jointly urged the Federal Government to shelve the salary review and instead focus on raising the minimum wage to a livable standard, cutting the cost of governance, and addressing the hardship afflicting millions of Nigerians.

“What the nation requires today is fiscal discipline, not politicians feeding fat while citizens suffer,” Ajadi of the NNPP added.



“Rather than enriching political elites, all government policies at this time should prioritise reaching the most vulnerable Nigerians,” Abdullahi of the ADC stressed.