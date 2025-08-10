PDP loses ground in Kudan as Ashiru’s Ward chairman resigns

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered a political setback in Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State following the resignation of Hon. Sanusi Magaji Kudan, popularly known as “Mai Kwando,” who served as the ward chairman for Alhaji Isa Ashiru, the party’s 2023 governorship candidate.

The development was announced in a statement on Sunday by the Chairman of Kudan Local Government, Hon. Dauda Ilya Abba, who described the resignation as a significant political shift in the area.

Hon. Abba praised Mai Kwando’s decision, calling it “a bold step in the right direction” and suggesting that it reflected growing disillusionment within the PDP at the grassroots level.

“This move represents the abandonment of a sinking ship that is politically headed for collapse,” he stated.

The council chairman encouraged the former PDP chieftain to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which, he said, had been delivering visible dividends of democracy to the people of Kaduna State.

“This is not the victory of the African Democratic Congress (ADC),” Abba said, reacting to rumours of Mai Kwando’s possible alignment with another opposition party.

“His true political home is the APC, where he has always belonged. I humbly invite him to return to the party of progress and hope.”

Hon. Abba expressed confidence that the APC’s growing support base, fuelled by recent defections, would further strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He attributed this rising support to Governor Uba Sani’s achievements, particularly in rural infrastructure, human capital development, and the completion of inherited projects, which he said were visible across the 23 local government areas of the state.