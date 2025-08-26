PDP govs defend Zamfara meeting, accuse ADC of politicising insecurity

…Say criticisms over insecurity irresponsible, self-serving

By Luminous Jannamike

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum yesterday defended its meeting held in Zamfara State on Saturday, faulting African Democratic Congress, ADC, for what it described as an attempt to politicise human lives, instead of showing empathy to victims of insecurity.

Recall that ADC had on Sunday, flayed the PDP for daring to take its governors’ meeting to Zamfara, despite the mass killing of people by bandits in the state, accusing the party of playing politics with human lives.

ADC had in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara, accusing the PDP of lacking empathy for human lives and being solely driven by the quest for power.

ADC had stated: “In a similar vein, we condemn the decision of PDP governors to hold their political meeting in Zamfara on Saturday, only a few days after scores of innocent citizens were slaughtered in that same state.

“Instead of the governors to rally around their beleaguered colleague to help stop the orgy of killings, they chose to stage a political rally at the scene of mass murder, even if it meant trampling on the memory of the victims.

“The photos of PDP governors in full ceremonial robes, grinning for the camera is totally out of place in an environment that still reeks of so much blood and sorrow.”

But the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Emmanuel Agbo, said in a statement that since some members left the party for the ADC, the PDP had grown stronger, more focussed and determined to stay on course.

It described ADC’s statement as an “irresponsible” attack, adding that “playing politics and trying to gain political capital with human lives isn’t our stock in trade as is characteristic of the ADC.”

It stated: “The Zamfara meeting was scheduled and not a spur-of-the-moment thing. ADC should have done better by empathising through a visit to the affected states than playing to the gallery.

“The meeting extensively deliberated on the state of the nation, the security situation, among other critical issues of national interest and at the end of the day issued a communique that created time and space to comment on the state of insecurity and security reforms as follows.

“The forum, particularly commends initiatives by the government of Zamfara State in significantly curbing insecurity within the state; but condemns the continued monstrous killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger and Benue states and other parts of the country and calls on the federal government to be more responsive to the lives and properties of the citizenry.

“Since their exit, the PDP has become much more formidable, and focussed with clear determination to have our eyes on the ball.

“The ADC before now, with their inordinate sense of entitlement, constituted a huge clog to the wheel of national unity and harmony.”

The governors noted that worsening security situation in the country was a major concern and, therefore, dominated their deliberations and resolutions as reflected in the communique.

“That the ADC couldn’t see that much isn’t surprising, as the prodigal son wasn’t known to have any pity on his father’s fortune.”