PDP govs condemn over-militarisation of by-elections

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has condemned the over-militarisation of last Saturday’s by-elections conducted nationwide, which they claimed was characterised by widespread irregularities, vote buying and violence.

The forum, in its meeting, extensively deliberated on the state of the nation, the security situation, the alleged erosion of democratic values, as well as ongoing efforts to reposition the party and make adequate preparations for its forthcoming national convention.

In the communique issued at the end of the meeting held in Gusau on Saturday and read by the Forum Chairman, Bala Muhammad, who is also Governor of Bauchi State, the forum said the APC-led administration deliberately used power to rig last Saturday’s elections through intimidation and vote buying.

The Forum expressed gratitude to the members and supporters of the PDP nationwide for their steadfast loyalty in the face of alleged intimidation and anti-democratic actions of the APC-led Federal Government in the last by-election. It also called on Nigerians to be more circumspect in protecting their votes in future elections.

The Forum also commended the resilience of PDP leaders and members in overcoming orchestrated defections, stressing that “such distractions cannot diminish the party’s strong grassroots appeal or the growing public yearning for the return of affordable living and relative security experienced under PDP-led administrations.”

“We urged members and supporters of our Great Party, as well as the entire citizenry, to hold fast to the vision and principles of the PDP, in spite of the growing intimidation of the opposition by the government in power,” the communique read.

“This sad situation should only be seen as the sign of the desperation of a political party with no agenda, no vision and doomed to face inevitable rejection by the masses.”

On the issue of the party’s National Convention, Governor Bala said the forum reaffirmed its full commitment to the resolutions of the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of July 2025 regarding the November 15 National Convention.

It urged members to resist all attempts to derail the convention by anti-party forces, but to see the PDP as the only democratic institution and viable alternative for restoring Nigeria along the path of good governance and national development.

“The Forum reaffirms its commitment to rescuing our dear country, Nigeria and Nigerians from the divisive governance style of the APC, whose policies have continued to cause more hardship and misery on the people.

“The Forum, particularly commends initiatives by the government of Zamfara State in significantly curbing insecurity within the state; but condemns the continued monstrous killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger and Benue States and other parts of the country and calls on the federal government to be more responsive to the lives and properties of the citizenry.

“The Forum thanks the Government and people of Zamfara State for not only hosting the 2025/7TH Meeting, but the uncommon hospitality extended to all; and also congratulate Governor Dauda Lawal on his exemplary leadership and notable achievements in infrastructure, health, education, other social services, and security,” the communique read.

The Forum concluded by commiserating with the government and people of Zamfara State on the death of the Emir of Gusau, and equally with the government and people of Oyo State over the recent loss of traditional rulers.