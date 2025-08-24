PDP govs allege militarisation of by-election, warn against sabotaging Nov convention

By Lumineous Jannamike and Idris Salisu

Peoples Democratic Governors’ Forum, yesterday, condemned what it described as the over-militarisation of last Saturday’s by-elections, saying widespread irregularities characterised them, vote buying and violence.

The forum, which deliberated on the state of the nation at a meeting held in Gusau, Zamfara State, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration of rigging the elections through intimidation and inducement.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the forum’s Chairman, Bala Muhammad, who is the governor of Bauchi State, expressed gratitude to members and supporters of the PDP for their loyalty during the polls, urging Nigerians to be vigilant in protecting their votes in future elections.

The communiqué reads: “Such distractions cannot diminish the party’s strong grassroots appeal or the growing public yearning for the return of affordable living and relative security experienced under PDP-led administrations.

“We urge members and supporters of our great party, as well as the entire citizenry, to hold fast to the vision and principles of the PDP, in spite of the growing intimidation of the opposition by the government in power.

“This sad situation should only be seen as the sign of the desperation of a political party with no agenda, no vision and doomed to face inevitable rejection by the masses.”

On the party’s national convention, the forum reaffirmed commitment to the resolutions for it to be held on November 15.

It said:”We urge members to resist all attempts by anti-party forces to derail the November 15 National Convention. The PDP remains the only democratic institution and viable alternative for restoring Nigeria along the path of good governance and national development.

“The forum reaffirms its commitment to rescuing our dear country, Nigeria and Nigerians from the divisive governance style of the APC, whose policies have continued to cause more hardship and misery on the people.

“The forum particularly commends initiatives by the government of Zamfara State in significantly curbing insecurity within the state, but condemns the continued monstrous killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger and Benue states and other parts of the country, and calls on the federal government to be more responsive to the lives and properties of the citizenry.”