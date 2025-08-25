PDP governors confirm NWC signed all INEC papers for national convention

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have confirmed that all required communications to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the party’s upcoming national convention have been duly signed by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who also chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, made the disclosure during the party’s 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday. The announcement comes after earlier uncertainty surrounding the convention, following reports that National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu had hesitated to sign the formal notification letter to INEC.

“Today, I would say that all communication to INEC has been signed by our National Working Committee. We are navigating well and working to ensure that the party remains united,” Governor Mohammed said.

He also clarified the absence of some PDP governors from the meeting. Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah was attending the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference, which hosted between 20,000 and 30,000 participants. Taraba State Governor Kefas Agbu was addressing urgent administrative matters, while Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang was part of the federal government’s delegation to Brazil. “Their absence does not indicate defection; they remain fully committed to the party,” Mohammed emphasized.

Governor Mohammed further cautioned against external attempts to destabilize the party at the grassroots. “We have received information suggesting some state-level party leaders may be influenced by security agencies to cause disaffection. We must remain united,” he warned.

The PDP Governors’ Forum reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the NWC and other party organs to ensure a smooth and transparent convention process.