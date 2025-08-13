PDP crisis worsens as 83 members drag chairman, INEC, others to court

Umar Damagum

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has deepened, as 83 aggrieved members have sued the party’s state chairman, Hon. Austin Nwachukwu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and others over the conduct of the state congress, which they allege was marred by exclusion and illegality.

The aggrieved members in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Owerri, are seeking to unseat Nwachukwu and other top officials of the party.

The plaintiffs, led by Lambert Eze, accuse the party of violating both the Electoral Act, 2022, and its own constitution by allegedly excluding duly elected delegates from Ideato North and South local government areas during the state congress of August 31, 2024, that produced Nwachukwu and other state executive members, but the plaintiffs insisted it was “unlawful, null, and void.”

Also joined in the suit are the PDP national body and ten other individuals, including caretaker leaders of the party in the Ideato North and Ideato South local government areas, Hon. Chris Ozoemenam and Hon. Dr Sylvester Durukwuaku.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to nullify the congress, restrain the current officials from parading themselves as executives, and order a fresh, democratically conducted congress that will include all qualified delegates.

The case, marked FHC/OW/CS/51/2025, was filed through their counsel, K.U. Alisigwe of Ononaku Chambers, Owerri.