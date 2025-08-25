PDP confirms Damagum as chairman until November

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed Umar Damagum as the substantive National Chairman of the party until its elective national convention scheduled for November.

The confirmation was one of the key resolutions reached during the ongoing 102nd NEC meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Damagum took the oath of office during the meeting, administered by the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, in accordance with Article 65 of the PDP Constitution.

The decision came less than three months before the PDP’s national convention, slated to hold from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In his acceptance speech, Damagum expressed gratitude to the party’s leadership for the confidence reposed in him and the National Working Committee (NWC).

“Before now, I thought all we were doing was not being appreciated.

“This gesture is not just for me, but for the entire NWC. I owe it to them.

“To have navigated this party this far, we came in at a time when things were very hard, but to the glory of God, we are still intact as one indivisible party,” he added.

Damagum had assumed the role of acting national chairman on March 28, 2023, following a Benue State High Court order that confirmed the removal of former Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

At the time, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced Damagum’s appointment, citing Section 45 (2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Prior to his appointment, Damagum served as the PDP Deputy National Chairman (North)