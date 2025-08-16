PDP alleges abduction of candidate, 25 supporters in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna -The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has accused security operatives of abducting its House of Representatives candidate for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency bye-election, Princess Esther Ashivelli Dawaki, along with 25 supporters.

At a press conference held on Saturday in Kaduna, the state PDP Chairman, Sir Edward Percy Masha, alleged that the operation was carried out by a joint security network.

According to him, the security personnel stormed the hotel in Malali in a bid to arrest the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Hon. Hussein Ahmed-Kero, but when they could not find him, they allegedly whisked away Dawaki and others.

“The PDP condemns this brazen act of harassment, intimidation, and insanity by the APC and demands the immediate and unconditional release of its candidate and all others being held hostage,” Masha told journalists.

He further called on President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, the DSS Director-General, the Chief of Army Staff, and the Chief of Defence Staff to intervene and halt what he described as an “egregious abuse of power.”

The PDP chairman urged civil society organizations, democracy advocates, and citizens to resist any attempt to intimidate voters or compromise the electoral process in the affected constituencies.

Masha said the ruling APC resorted to intimidation because it fears electoral defeat.”The APC’s actions signal that the party is heading towards rejection, hence its resort to this show of force, akin to the last kick of a dying horse. But no amount of intimidation can save the APC from being rejected by the people,” he declared.

The PDP assured its supporters that it would remain resolute in defending their rights and freedoms while keeping the public updated on developments.