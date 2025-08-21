PBAT Vanguard condoles with APC national chairman over mother’s death

By Chioma Obinna

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Democratic Vanguard, PBAT-DV, on Thursday commiserated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, over the passing of his mother, Mama Lydia Toma Yilwatda.

In a condolence message to the APC Chairman, the National Coordinator of PBAT-DV, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, described Mama Lydia as a woman who lived a fulfilled life of service, love, and dedication to family and community.

“The transition of Mama Lydia Yilwatda to glory calls for the celebration of a worthy and fulfilled life full of accomplishments,” Jimoh stated.

He noted that the late matriarch was widely regarded as kind-hearted, generous, God-fearing, peace-loving, and caring.

According to him, “From the varied testimonials of many family members and community folks, Mama Lydia Yilwatda was a rare gem who touched lives positively and left behind legacies of humility and compassion.”

Jimoh further stated that Mama Lydia was blessed to have lived long enough to witness the successes and contributions of her children, particularly Prof. Yilwatda, who currently leads the ruling party.

“The entire members of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Democratic Vanguard sympathise with our amiable National Chairman, Prof. Yilwatda, and his beloved family in this trying moment. It is our fervent prayer that Almighty God will grant the gentle soul of Mama Lydia Yilwatda eternal rest while comforting the family. Mama obviously lived a worthy and fulfilled life, worthy of emulation,” Jimoh said.