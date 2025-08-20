Pay rise for political office holders amid hunger insensitive – PDP

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the proposal by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to increase the salaries of political office holders, describing it as “insensitive” given Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, made this known in an interview with Vanguard on Wednesday in Abuja. He argued that such a move shows a disconnect between the political elite and the daily struggles of citizens.

He pointed to rising inflation, the depreciation of the naira, and the increasing cost of living as evidence that most Nigerians are under severe financial pressure.

According to him, the recently approved minimum wage of ₦70,000 does not reflect present realities, noting that staple food items like rice have become unaffordable for the average worker.

“It is highly insensitive for such an issue to be raised in the midst of hunger, inflation, and the collapse of our naira,” Osadolor said.

He further stressed that rather than raising political salaries, the government should be focused on cutting costs and addressing the economic hardship confronting citizens.

“At this time of economic crisis, leaders should be talking about reducing overheads and promoting accountability, not increasing their own pay,” he added.

The PDP youth leader urged policymakers to prioritise measures that ease the burden on ordinary Nigerians, warning that ignoring these realities could deepen public frustration.