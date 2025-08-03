Pay our arrears, we can’t feed, pensioners beg FG, pensioners beg FG

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Pensioners in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have expressed frustration over the delay in paying their pension arrears.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier approved a N758 billion Treasury Bond, which the Federal Executive Council (FEC), endorsed in February for the payment of the arrears. The National Assembly subsequently approved its implementation on July 22.

The bond is intended to clear all government liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), accumulated over several decades.

The pensioners, who lamented their hardship, urged the immediate implementation of the N758 billion Treasury Bond to increase their monthly pensions in line with prevailing economic realities.

In an interview, Hajiya Amina Lawal, said even many workers could not afford three meals daily, adding that pensioners were worse off.

“We were happy after the announcement by the President that we are going to be paid, but we did not know we would have to wait this long for processing. Our hopes were raised, and some have died while waiting for the money to be paid.

“We are begging for the immediate implementation. We are too old to be on the streets,” she said.

Mr George Ose said they were going through severe hardship, adding that some pensioners had lost their lives while waiting for payment.

“My family and I are hungry. I can’t pay my children’s school fees. My landlord is on my neck, and to top it all, I can’t access the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) anymore.

“If you look into my eyes, you will know that I need urgent medical attention. We the pensioners in this country are suffering. After working hard, if I knew I would suffer like this, I would not have given them the services I gave them,” he said.

Mrs. Joy Adewale, who retired with her husband in 2016, said she had been struggling to survive.

“We have been struggling to feed with this stipend. I am suffering, my husband is suffering too. What is our offence? We served our nation for 35 years.

“After retirement, I opened a shop to sell soft drinks, but the government demolished the shop. Now this amount cannot even feed my family, let alone pay our medical bills and other expenses.

“Some of us couldn’t cope with this hardship. Even my neighbour, who retired two years ago, died two months ago. People look down on us because we are retirees,” she said.

Adewale explained that after her shop was demolished, she sought assistance from the company which products she sold, asking for credit facility to continue the business, but her appeal was turned down.

“Even my bank refused to grant me a loan to continue the business because I am a retiree. No friend again, only God is sustaining me and my family now.

I am now appealing to this present government to help us pay all our entitlements while we are still alive.

I pray that all our colleagues who have passed away, God will accept their souls. For those of us still alive, I pray God will help us to reap the fruit of our labour,” she said.

Mrs. Nkiru Offor, who retired in 2019, said her entitlements were paid in 2021 and have been regular, but there was an urgent need for an increase.

“My NHIS, which was stopped immediately after my retirement, has been a huge challenge. I spend a lot on lab tests and drugs instead of just ten per cent.

In fact, it is difficult to register for the private NHIS programme with N50,000. They are even telling me I have issues with my payment because it has not dropped for the past three months since I registered. So, no access to affordable healthcare,” she said.

Mr. Evans Ubah urged the Federal Government to come to their aid.

“Today I can’t feed myself. See how my face is; it’s hunger. Look at how harsh the economy is because of our leaders.

We don’t have anything to live on now. Every year they will tell us in the media that pension fund assets have increased; why are pensioners not paid?

We have a constitution in this country that says every five years salaries will be increased and pensions will increase too,” he said.

Ubah said they needed their arrears to start up small businesses and survive the current economic hardship.