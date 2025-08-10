Pastors Ighodalo, Yemi Davids, others kick off 60-day sacrifice of praise

By Efe Onodjae

The Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and the Lead Pastor of Global Impact Church, Pastor Yemi Davids and the Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo have kicked off the 60 days of Sacrifice of Praise over Nigeria Programme convened by gospel minister and artiste, Dr. Chigozie Wisdom.

‎‎Other ministers of God, who were at the programme included: Rev. SI Brodrick, Apst. Oluseun Adeleke, Rev’d Dr. Dele Ajayi, Chaplain Daniel Joe Alimi, Pst. Abraham Bameli, Steve Hills, Uche Okereke, Endy Paul, Eroomi Akintunde and Yomi Kasali.

‎‎The Convener, Dr. Wisdom while speaking during the kickoff revealed that the decision to make the program 60 days was after the instructions of God after the first edition.

‎‎”During the first edition, we had 60 Gospel Ministers Minister and after it ended, We got the instruction of God to make it a sixty days programme and since then up till now the sixth edition God has helped us”.

‎‎”Last year’s edition was the first time we streamed live for the 60 days after God’s leading as we’re recording and uploading on YouTube before. We also had 280 Ministers last year which is a record for the Program”.

‎‎” Sometimes last year before last year’s edition, God also instructed us to feed a Thousand people every Saturday during the 60 days and obeyed this instruction, feeding a thousand people in different slums.

‎‎”Before last Saturday in the last edition, we were also instructed to increase it to 5,000 which we did in Makoko and discovered 5,000 meals in this community is next to nothing”.

‎‎He revealed that this year’s edition will also include a street praise which will be held at Obalende Under bridge in Lagos Island.

The programme opening, which had many worshippers in attendance also had the presence of representatives of the Governor of Lagos State,Babajide Sanwo Olu, men of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air force, Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Department of State Service.

The remaining days for the Programme will be held at Firmament Studios and streamed online.