Pastor Evelyn Joshua urges Christians to be spiritually vigilant

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS—Pastor Evelyn Joshua has urged Christians across the world to remain spiritually vigilant, warning that the distractions and adversities of today’s world threaten to weaken the faith of many believers.

She gave the charge during the 2025 Living Water Service of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), which ended on Sunday, August 10, after three days of intense worship, prayer and testimonies of miraculous healing.

The event, which began on Friday, August 8, drew thousands of worshippers from Nigeria and abroad to the church’s headquarters in Ikotun, Lagos.

Themed “Watch and Pray”, the service became a rallying point for spiritual renewal, with participants describing it as a life-changing encounter.

Preaching from Mark 13:33–37 and Luke 21:34–36, Pastor Joshua called for perseverance and patience in the Christian journey.

“Life will have times and seasons that come with huge challenges,” she said. “God Almighty has sent the Spirit of His Son into your heart. When those times come, many will lose focus. Find enough calmness. Hebrews 10:38 is a call for every one of us. Children of God, persevere in faith. Be patient.”

Drawing lessons from Numbers 14, she highlighted Caleb’s unwavering faith in the face of fear and opposition.

“God is not pleased by anyone who shrinks back. Don’t listen to the panic of the moment. Be strong, for your fulfilment will come from learning,” she stressed.

From John 5:2–9, she addressed those battling physical ailments, emotional wounds and unseen burdens. “When it comes to things of the Spirit, we are all weak until our human will gives way. Who really cares about you? Only Jesus! You that are in need, crippled emotionally—do not worry. You will be singled out for mercy and grace, in the name of Jesus!”

The service witnessed a string of testimonies. Ndapewa from Namibia said arthritis, which had troubled her since a car accident, disappeared instantly at the Altar of Prayer.

In Nigeria, Oladayo, who had been unable to walk since a strange dream in 2023 despite medical treatment, regained her ability to walk unaided. Kafui from Ghana, who had long suffered Degenerative Disc Disease and depended on a lumbar corset, testified that her pain vanished as she ascended the Altar.

The grand finale on Sunday featured a thanksgiving service, with more than 20 people from different nations sharing stories of healing, deliverance and divine turnaround. For the SCOAN congregation, it was a powerful reminder that, in Pastor Joshua’s words, “When God’s people watch and pray, miracles still flow.”