Pastor Adeboye warns against chasing wealth at the expense of the soul

…15,831 Ordained as RCCG Hosts 73rd Annual Convention

By Olayinka Latona

REDEMPTION CAMP, NIGERIA — The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has warned Christians against prioritizing material wealth over their spiritual well-being, describing such pursuits as “an act of stupidity.”

Speaking during the church’s ongoing 73rd Annual Convention, themed “The Overcomers,” Adeboye emphasized the need for believers to maintain spiritual discipline and resist worldly temptations if they are to live victoriously in Christ.

“God does not hate enjoyment,” Adeboye said. “But the body you pamper, shine, and make up will perish one day. Take care of the spirit, for that is what will go to heaven. The body does not want you to be an overcomer.”

He stressed that while God permits prosperity, the relentless pursuit of wealth through ungodly means — such as lying, stealing, or cheating — contradicts the life of an overcomer. “If you are pursuing wealth at the expense of your soul, that would be stupidity,” he said. “What happens when you die? How many of those things can you take with you?”

Adeboye described the life of an overcomer as one marked by discipline, sacrifice, and resistance to worldly values. “To become a champion requires discipline. Remaining a champion requires even more — because every challenger wants your crown,” he said.

He urged Christians to steadfastly hold onto their faith and resist the works of the flesh. “Life is war made up of battles,” he added. “But rejoice — you are not alone. The Holy Spirit, the Almighty dwelling in you, is greater than your enemies.”

Addressing the dual nature of humanity, Adeboye said, “You are a dangerous composition — both earth and Spirit. The dust pulls us down, while the Spirit of God lifts us up. The overcomer’s life lies in choosing the Spirit.”

Earlier in the day, RCCG ordained 15,831 new ministers, comprising 10,343 deacons and deaconesses and 5,488 assistant pastors — all part of a growing leadership workforce within the church.

While the deacons and deaconesses were ordained through the laying on of hands, the assistant pastors received anointing with oil in addition to the laying on of hands.

Delivering a sermon titled “Chosen for a Purpose,” Pastor Joseph Olaiya, President and Founder of the Living Faith Foundation, charged the newly ordained to focus on soul winning and remain steadfast amid the challenges of ministry.

“You were chosen to bear fruit,” Olaiya said. “There will be opposition, but God will help you overcome. Desire the fruits and gifts of the Holy Spirit — they will make your work easier.”

The evening plenary began at 7 PM with intense prayer sessions and praise led by RCCG’s mass choir. The auditorium — the iconic three-million-seater Old Arena at Redemption Camp, Mowe — was filled with worshippers from across Nigeria and beyond.

A colorful parade by children and teenagers followed, coordinated by Pastor Foluke Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer, adding a vibrant touch to the day’s events.

The RCCG Convention continues through the week, drawing millions of worshippers under the theme “The Overcomers.”