Party Registration: INEC begins shortlisting associations

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said it has begun shortlisting associations qualified for the next stage of political party registration.

Noting that the number of applications has now risen to 151, INEC said it would unveil its shortlist immediately after the 16th August bye-elections.

National Commissioner and Chairman of the commission’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun said the decision was taken on Thursday after the Commission’s regular weekly meeting.

He said: “Since the 4th update released on 23rd July 2025, the Commission has received eight more letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties. This brings the number received so far to 151.

“Meanwhile, having created the portal for party registration, the Commission has commenced the shortlisting of the associations that meet the requirements to proceed to the application stage.

“Details will be released immediately after the 16 bye-elections in 12 States scheduled for Saturday 16th August 2025”.

Olumekun added that the meeting also reviewed preparations for the resumption of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration CVR.

According to him, the exercise will hold in 811 centres made up of INEC’s 774 Local Government, 37 State and Federal Capital Territory FCT offices nationwide from 9am to 3pm (Monday to Friday) every week with the exception of national public holidays.

“For easy identification, the Commission is deploying an online CVR Live Locator to assist citizens locate the registration centres nationwide.

“The locator will go live a day to the commencement of the CVR on 17th August 2025 and can be accessed at the following address https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/locator.

“Meanwhile, the Commission has today uploaded a 38-page document to our website and other official online platforms indicating the addresses of the 811 in-person registration centres nationwide. Similarly, dedicated telephone numbers have been given for each State of the Federation to serve as Help Desk for citizens that require further clarification.

“The procedure for both the online and in-person registrations remains the same as was the case in 2022. Detailed information on the process, including video clips, will once again be released by the Commission next week”, he added.