Parents urged to instill godly values in children

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Parents have been charged to inculcate godly values in their children to build a morally upright generation, secure their future, and ensure a better society.

This call was made in Jos, Plateau State, at the annual children’s retreat organized by God’s Grace Divine Mission (GGDM), themed “Living Above Limitation.”

Convener of the programme, Pastor Deborah Fwenji, stressed the importance of teaching children biblical principles, discipline, and gratitude from the home.

“I want to encourage parents to teach their children godly commands and what the Bible says,” she said. “Whenever these children come, we notice many of them struggle with simple things like saying ‘thank you’ after receiving food or water.

“Parents must return to teaching morals at home. Our parents taught us, and we must do the same so that these children can grow into responsible adults who will also train their own children. This is how we can build a better society.”

The two-day retreat, held at the GGDM headquarters in Jos, ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, drawing hundreds of children from different churches across Plateau State. It focused on guiding participants to understand God’s purpose, accept Jesus genuinely, and live purposeful lives.

Pastor Clement Ganaka, a member of the organizing team, said the programme was designed to make children use their holiday positively.

“The children are on holiday, and we don’t want them to waste it. We want to bring them closer to God, which is why this programme is organized,” he explained. “Many young people feel limited, not realizing that God has destined them for greatness. With this retreat, they will understand that the sky is their limit once they hold on to God.”

Children were taken through diverse sessions of teaching, memory verses, dances, games, and others, as aparticipant, Veirat Iliya, said the programme would give her “direction on how to break barriers.”

Similarly, Rose Kim, representing the Zonal Director of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Jos, Rifkatu Daniel, described the retreat as timely.

“As a mother, it is my wish that all children fear God, live above limitations, and fulfill their goals,” she said. “Parents also have a role to play. Charity begins at home. We should not leave everything for the church or schools to handle. It is my prayer that, by the end of this programme, many of these children will understand both their weaknesses and their strengths.”

The event was organized by GGDM in collaboration with Plateau Radio and Television Corporation (PRTVC) Sharp Arrows, Children Evangelical Fellowship (CEF), and Grace Gardens of Hope Initiative.