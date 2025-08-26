Pantami Foundation opens phone repair, AI training for Nigerian youth

The Professor Isa Pantami Foundation (PIP Foundation) has announced the launch of its third training program, offering free training in phone repair and artificial intelligence (AI) to over 10,000 Nigerian youth.

The transformative initiative is designed to equip the participants with practical as well as in-demand skills to foster vocation, self-reliance, and entrepreneurship.

In a statement signed by Prof. Suleiman Mohammed of the foundation, the program aims to help Nigerians capitalize on the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“AI and other emerging technologies are expected to create 170 million new jobs globally,” the statement reads, citing data from the World Economic Forum (WEF). “We must ensure that our citizens are prepared to benefit from these opportunities.”

The foundation, established by Pantami (Majidadin Daular Usmaniyya) — a former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, is resolutely dedicated to providing essential skills at no cost.

The program goes beyond technical training, representing a strategic effort to reduce unemployment and empower young Nigerians to innovate and thrive in the digital economy.

“This initiative reflects Professor Pantami’s unwavering commitment to lift communities through education and technology,” a representative stated. “We are not just training individuals; we are building a future where our youth can create opportunities for themselves and others.”

The application portal for Gombe state residents opened on Monday, August 25, 2025, and will close on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through the official link. Training schedules for other states will be announced.

The PIP Foundation has a history of impactful projects, including providing JAMB and university scholarships and supporting various community projects, underscoring its mission to improve lives across Nigeria.