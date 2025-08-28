Pan-Yoruba groups applaud Tinubu on Osogbo military training depot

President Bola Tinubu

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Think Yoruba First, TYF, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s bold move of setting up a military training depot in Ogun State.

In a statement, the group, Public Relations Officer, Ogbeni Olugbenga Lewis noted that it is dangerous for the country to place the entire architecture of military training in one region.

According to the statement, “Nigerians from all over the world were elated to receive the confirmation of the creation of a second military training post in Osogbo, Osun State, by General Musa, Chief of Defence Staff. It is not only the first in Yorubaland but also the first ever outside Zaria, Kaduna State.



“For decades, we have pushed for the decentralisation of a lot of federal government infrastructure and establishments to respect our diversity and bring dividends of governance closer to the people. We want to sincerely offer our appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for making this audacious and due step, especially after doing the same for the Aviation Training School last year.



“Not only was it unfair to the South but also dangerous for the country to place the entire architecture of military training in one region. It has indirectly affected the response of the military to some threats in our region.

“At a time when herders and other forest bandits are increasing attacks from Kwara to Oyo, establishing a military training depot in the South offers more bite, ammunition and a more coordinated fierce response to attacks. Psychologically, it also discourages a few potential assailants from launching attacks. Economically, the people in Osogbo will benefit.



Words cannot accurately describe the magnitude of what the President has just done. It reinforces our belief in his ability to tactically restructure this country to the limits of his powers. We want to encourage the government to keep decentralising critical establishments to create a more level playing field for all Nigerians.”