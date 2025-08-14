Oyo police, ICCES roll out tight security ahead of Ibadan North by-election

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — The Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) and the Oyo State Police Command have announced sweeping security measures to ensure a peaceful, free, and fair Ibadan North Federal Constituency By-Election scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The by-election follows the death of Hon. Olaide Aderemi, who represented the constituency in the House of Representatives. The measures were unveiled after political parties and aspirants signed a peace accord at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Ibadan, pledging to maintain peace during the exercise.

Reading a communiqué at the police headquarters in Eleyele, Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, described the election as “critical” and stressed the need for collaboration among stakeholders to uphold the rule of law.

“The Peace Accord firmly discourages any form of electoral violence. We have resolved to enforce electoral laws strictly,” Haruna stated.

Key measures include:

Ban on quasi-security organisations and enforcement of electoral rules prohibiting campaigns at polling units on election day.

Prohibition of alcohol within and around polling centres.

No armed escorts for candidates, ensuring a neutral voting environment.

Ban on voter inducement, with legal action promised against offenders.

Restrictions on movement within Ibadan North and adjoining boundaries from midnight until 5 p.m. on election day.

Haruna urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to prevent youths from being used to foment trouble, warning of legal consequences for offenders.

For emergencies, residents are advised to contact the Oyo State Call Response Center at 615 or the Police Command Control Room via 08081768614, 09054133071, and 09061299291.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Oyo State, Dr. Adeniran Tella, assured that the electoral body is fully prepared, urging candidates and supporters to conduct themselves with decorum and sportsmanship.