Oyo Govt reaffirms sports commitment as 700 athletes to compete for over N4m at Ibadan City Marathon

The Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Wasilat Adegoke, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to sports development, citing ongoing investments in facilities and infrastructure.

Speaking at a press conference at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium on Wednesday, Adegoke said the administration has undertaken stadium renovations and provided modern amenities to support athletes.

She noted that the Ibadan City Marathon would give both established and emerging athletes a platform to compete, while promoting community engagement.

“This marathon is not just a race; it is an opportunity for our youth to showcase their abilities and for the community to support healthy living,” Adegoke stated.

Earlier, the General Manager, Operations of Splash FM, organisers of the event, outlined logistics for the 12th edition of the marathon. He said more than 700 registered athletes would compete for a prize pool exceeding N4 million, with N1.2 million reserved for the winner.

He added that the 42 km race would begin at 7:00 a.m. on August 17, 2025, with security support from the police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Civil Defence, and Amotekun. Water points would be placed along the route, and all athletes would be covered by insurance.

The Zone Coordinator of the National Sports Commission, Southwest, Evelyn Fabunmi, welcomed the return of the event, describing it as an avenue to encourage fitness and community participation. She also reminded participants to maintain discipline and sportsmanship.