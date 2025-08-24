Oyo Govt debunks closure rumours of Bola Ige Market, Gbagi

The Oyo State Government has debunked rumours that the Bola Ige Market, Gbagi, Ibadan, would be closed on Monday.

A statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan by the Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, described the report as unfounded.

Adebisi assured traders, shop owners, and members of the public that the market would remain open, dismissing the speculation as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

He described the rumours as false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to cause unnecessary tension within the business community.

The commissioner stressed that the Bola Ige Market remained a major hub of commercial activities in the state, adding that the government had no plans to shut it down.

“We urge traders and the public to disregard this misleading information being spread by unscrupulous elements whose aim is to disrupt peace and normal business operations.

“So normal activities will continue without any hindrance on Monday and beyond,” he said.

The Commissioner further appealed to the public to ignore false information and rely solely on official statements from relevant authorities.

Vanguard News