Oyo Gov inaugurates Ladigbolu, Saka Balogun, Ladoja’s wife, Shina Peller, 2 others as AIDS ambassadors

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

—-As govt commits N45m, provides 10,000 HIV test kits’ support



The Oyo State Government has inaugurated six prominent indigenes as Ambassadors of the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS, OYSACA, in a renewed push to strengthen the fight against HIV/AIDS in the state.

The appointees include; Chairman, Oyo Metropolitan Development Association, Archbishop Emeritus Ayo Ladigbolu; former Oyo State First Lady and wife of the Olubadan-designate, Mrs. Mutiat Ladoja; Balogun of Ogbomosoland, Dr. Saka Balogun; ex-House of Representatives member, Shina Peller, Rasaq Adeleke and Wale Saminu.

The committee was inaugurated by the Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, who represented Governor Seyi Makinde at the ceremony, held at the OYSACA Conference Room, Government House Road, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

Lawal disclosed that the government had committed N45 million and provided 10,000 HIV test kits to support the agency’s work.

He congratulated the newly appointed Ambassadors and urged them to lend their influence and networks to the campaign against the spread of HIV/AIDS.

“Our choice of these Ambassadors is deliberate and specific. They are people we believe can deliver on this mandate. We also appreciate that they have offered their services voluntarily, without demanding any form of remuneration,” the deputy governor stated.

OYSACA Chairman, Dr. Gbola Adetunji, explained why the state needed Ambassadors in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

According to him, their role is to promote the agency’s mission and values through representation, raise awareness and support through advocacy, and influence opinion and policy through their voices and platforms.

In this context, Adetunji said, “We are trying to reduce stigma, promote prevention and treatment, support affected communities, and advocate for policy changes. Our Ambassadors were well chosen and are expected to assist the state in this onerous task, and we know that they are capable.”

Archbishop Ladigbolu, who spoke after the inauguration, described his appointment as a recognition of the work he has done over the past two decades with the HIV/AIDS Support Group he founded in Oyo Town, which has been serving the four local government areas that make up the entire Oyo Metropolitan Area.

He pledged to intensify efforts in grassroots advocacy and sensitisation.

The event attracted stakeholders in the state’s health sector, faith leaders and other partners in the fight against HIV/AIDS.