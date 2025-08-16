Oyo by-election: ADC candidate Akin-Alamu alleges large-scale vote buying

Akin-Alamu

By Adeola Badru

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election, Femi Dexter Akin-Alamu, has raised serious allegations regarding large-scale vote buying.

Akin-Alamu, after casting his vote at Ward 11, polling unit 38, University of Ibadan, claimed that from the numerous reports at his disposal, voters were approached with offers of money and other incentives in exchange for their votes during the election.

Akin-Alamu contended that such practices fundamentally undermine the integrity of the electoral process and the principles of democracy.

He stated that when voters are swayed by financial inducements, the true will of the people is obscured, leading to a loss of public trust in democratic institutions.

He further highlighted that the widespread occurrence of vote buying reflects a troubling trend in the political arena, where unethical tactics are employed to secure victory.

The ADC candidate commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely arrival of election materials.

He acknowledged that the efficiency helped facilitate the electoral process, allowing for a smoother operation of the voting exercise.

Akin-Alamu also noted a concerning trend of low voter turnout during the election, expressing disappointment that many residents did not participate, which he believes diminishes the overall effectiveness of the democratic process.