Oyo anti-graft agency secures conviction of worker in recruitment scam

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) has successfully secured the conviction of Mr. Wahab Nasiru Olabanji for fraudulently collecting various sums of money from unsuspecting victims under the guise of providing employment opportunities.

Until his trial, Olabanji served as the Chief Executive Officer (Accounts) on Grade Level 14 at the Oyo State Hospital Management Board.

He was accused of exploiting applicants who sought positions during recent recruitment efforts at both the State Hospital Management Board and the State Teaching Service Commission.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, OYACA Chairman, Hon. Justice Eni Esan (rtd), announced that Olabanji faced a 30-count charge, including official corruption, obtaining money under false pretences, and conversion.

Following a rigorous 17-month trial, the court delivered its verdict on Friday, August 2025, finding him guilty on all counts.

He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, with an option to pay a fine of Fifty Thousand Naira (#50,000) for each count.

“The man was convicted on a thirty-count charge of official corruption and related offences. After a thorough examination of the evidence, the court’s judgement reflects our commitment to combating corruption,” Justice Eni Esan stated.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court mandated Olabanji to repay all sums fraudulently obtained from his victims within three months.

“This ruling is a step toward remedying the wrongs suffered by the victims due to the corrupt and fraudulent actions of the defendant,” Justice Esan added.

She reaffirmed OYACA’s dedication to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in Oyo State’s public service, stating, “We will continue to pursue justice and ensure that those who exploit the vulnerable are held accountable. Our commitment to integrity in the public service remains unwavering.”

Vanguard News