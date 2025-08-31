Oyetola mourn victims of Sokoto boat tragedy,urges ban on wooden boats

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adeboyega Oyetola,

By Godwin Oritse

The Federal Government has expressed deep sorrow over the recent boat accident that claimed several lives in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

In a condolence message, signed by Dr. Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, the government extended its sympathies to the victims and their families, describing the tragedy as both painful and avoidable.

The Minister expressed concern over the ongoing loss of lives in maritime accidents, calling attention to the urgent need for improved safety measures.

He stated that while the Federal Government remains committed to enhancing waterway safety, greater collaboration is required from State governments.

Specifically, he urged States to phase out the use of wooden boats in favor of safer, modern alternatives for commercial transport.

Despite recent efforts by the Ministry, including the distribution of 3,500 life jackets to each riverine State, the Minister acknowledged that boat mishaps continue to occur, often linked to outdated and unsafe vessels still in operation

The Minister described the tragedy as deeply painful and extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Federal Government to all those affected.

According to him, the structural weaknesses of wooden boats make them unsafe for modern commercial operations. He further explained that wooden boats cannot withstand the scale of haulage they are now subjected to, especially under conditions of overloading, thereby making them even more prone to accidents.

“The time has come for a decisive break from outdated practices. Wooden boats have served their time, but they cannot be the future of water transport in Nigeria. The tragic mishaps we continue to witness are a direct consequence of the continued reliance on unsafe vessels. We must now chart a safer course for our people,” Minister Oyetola declared.

He explained that fibre and aluminium boats, being sturdier, safer, and more durable, represent the global standard for inland and coastal waterway transport.

He called on State governments, particularly those with large riverine populations, to urgently invest in these modern boats, describing such investments as both life-saving and economically strategic.

“Our Ministry has mandated the compulsory use of life jackets, and we have supplied them in thousands to riverine States. But life jackets alone cannot guarantee safety without safe boats. I therefore appeal to our State governments to complement the Federal Government’s efforts by deliberately investing in fibre and aluminium boats.

This is the seed we must sow today to secure a safer, more prosperous tomorrow,” the Minister said.

Oyetola emphasised that water transport holds immense promise for alleviating pressure on Nigeria’s roads, enhancing commerce, and unlocking the vast potential of the blue economy. However, he warned that unless wooden boats and substandard vessels are phased out, the nation risks undermining public confidence in waterways as a safe and reliable mode of transport.

“The blue economy is one of the great frontiers of Nigeria’s growth. For it to thrive, Nigerians must be assured of safety on our waters. The Federal Government cannot achieve this alone. It requires partnership and investment from our State governments. The safety of our people must be our collective priority,” he said.

The Ministry assured Nigerians that it remains resolute in its commitment to improving waterways safety through stronger regulation, compliance enforcement, and collaboration with States, private investors, and boat manufacturers.

“Every life lost on our waterways is one too many.

The time for action is now. Together, let us consign wooden boats to history and embrace the standard that guarantees safety, confidence, and prosperity for our riverine communities and the nation at large,” the Minister added.