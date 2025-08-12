Oyebanji’s running mate: Ekiti APC divided over Afuye’s rejection

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — MEMBERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State under the auspices of the Concerned APC Patriots, CAP, yesterday, rejected the nomination of the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, as the running mate of Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the 2026 governorship election.

The group, in a statement by its convener, Joshua Ademola, said that Afuye’s nomination was like putting a square peg in a round hole because she lacks the capacity for the office of the deputy governor.

It noted that many critical functions that should be performed by the deputy in the absence of the governor, including representing Oyebanji at the various meetings in Abuja, are either delegated to other officers of government or left unattended.

The statement reads: “We are of the view that in a state renowned for being one that parades the most educated people, it has become embarrassing that someone whose educational qualifications are questionable is being paraded as the deputy governor.

“We believe that Afuye’s current election as deputy governor was a mistake which should not be allowed to repeat itself by making sure a more educated and capable individual is nominated to replace her.”

“We must state that we are not opposed to nominating another woman and we are not opposed to a nomination zoned to Ekiti South Senatorial District, nor are we opposed to micro-zoning the position to Ikere Ekiti.”

Afuye competent, reliable —APC Spokesman

However, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ekiti State, Segun Dipe, described their statement as an opinion that doesn’t count, saying Afuye is competent, reliable and loyal.

Dipe said: “What they are asking for is not possible because our current deputy governor is very competent, reliable and loyal. From the APC, we trust her and we couldn’t have wished for a better deputy governor for our performing governor. By the way, it is not the party that selects the deputy governor; it is beyond us.”